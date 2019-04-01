Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

FMAO opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

