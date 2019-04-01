Facebook, Inc. (FB) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,072,219,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,494,626,000 after buying an additional 1,835,941 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Facebook by 16,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,737,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $432,530,000 after buying an additional 1,727,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Facebook to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.06.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $166.69 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $484.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $9,528,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $125,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,309,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,345,193 over the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

