Express, Inc. (EXPR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Express were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,648,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after buying an additional 371,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,111,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 152,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Express by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,945,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 373,800 shares during the last quarter.

EXPR stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.09. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.63 million. Express had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPR. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

