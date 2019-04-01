Expedia Group (EXPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Expedia Group stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $105.12 and a 52-week high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $6,258,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,910 shares in the company, valued at $57,942,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089 over the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $882,363,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $440,928,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Expedia Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,321,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after purchasing an additional 555,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

