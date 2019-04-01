Expanse Trading Down 0.6% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002603 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, BiteBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.