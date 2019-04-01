EXMR Price Hits $0.0254 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One EXMR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, EXMR has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $300,976.00 and approximately $3,580.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003302 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.