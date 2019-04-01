Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Director Sells $92,215.40 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George Poste sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $92,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

