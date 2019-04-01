EVOS Market Cap Reaches $165,733.00 (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One EVOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $165,733.00 and approximately $52,921.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EVOS has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EVOS alerts:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003218 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EVOS Coin Profile

EVOS (CRYPTO:EVOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 7,759,337 coins and its circulating supply is 7,581,984 coins. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EVOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EVOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.