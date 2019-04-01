Evolent Health (EVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. 570,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,476. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 33.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolent Health by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,960 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

