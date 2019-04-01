Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,150 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 558,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,604,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.50 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOK. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Evoke Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

