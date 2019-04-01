Evogene (EVGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 10116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 1,188.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evogene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Evogene by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

