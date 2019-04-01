Evercore ISI Lowers Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Underperform

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $101.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 15,600 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $1,537,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,754 shares of company stock worth $12,226,912. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
