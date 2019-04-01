Evercore ISI Lowers Extra Space Storage (EXR) to Underperform

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $101.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.30. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,349.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 15,600 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $1,537,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,754 shares of company stock worth $12,226,912. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.