EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.21 Million

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $747,037.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00007256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00463448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00075963 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000307 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000710 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003427 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 25,442,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,615,582 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

