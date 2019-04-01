Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

ERFSF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of ERFSF opened at $406.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 1.20. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $334.00 and a 1 year high of $575.00.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

