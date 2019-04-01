Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.58 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Etherparty has a market cap of $8.06 million and $4.58 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00434079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.01574241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,942,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

