Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.11

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $64,397.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, EXX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.03417189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00116259 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.