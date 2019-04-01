Entegris Inc (ENTG) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $451,000.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,272,598.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,508 shares of company stock worth $3,019,111 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,048,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 32.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,327,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 701,141 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,095,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,177,000.

Shares of ENTG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,094. Entegris has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

