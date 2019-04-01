Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. ValuEngine upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James cut Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $6.75 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $9.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $636,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,972.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $548,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

