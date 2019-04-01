Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Empire from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Empire from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Empire from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Empire stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,151. Empire has a 12 month low of C$17.43 and a 12 month high of C$26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

