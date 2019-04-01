Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) is Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 4.2% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $759,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $26,939,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,814,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,350,530,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,039,190 shares of company stock worth $129,455,652. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-is-morris-capital-advisors-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.