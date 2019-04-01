EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (JPHF)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF (NYSEARCA:JPHF) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF comprises 3.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 2.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,147,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,804. JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $25.82.

