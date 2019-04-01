EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 125.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.89. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,661. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

