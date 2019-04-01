Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EDR opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.94. Egdon Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

