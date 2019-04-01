Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of EDR opened at GBX 6.35 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.94. Egdon Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
About Egdon Resources
