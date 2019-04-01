Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $963,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

