Eden Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Eden has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $116,538.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00423993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.01615401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00244556 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006885 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

