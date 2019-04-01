Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares (NASDAQ:OKDCC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0346 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ OKDCC remained flat at $$100.03 during trading on Monday. Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $100.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/eaton-vance-oaktree-diversified-credit-nextshares-okdcc-announces-dividend-increase-0-03-per-share.html.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Oaktree Diversified Credit NextShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.