Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Eaton from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

WARNING: “Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/eaton-co-plc-etn-shares-bought-by-global-retirement-partners-llc.html.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.