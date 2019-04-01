DURECT Co. (DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report $3.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $3.70 million. DURECT posted sales of $3.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $15.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $16.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.66 million, with estimates ranging from $16.67 million to $21.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 96.70% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 406,574 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,907 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

DRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 285,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.00. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

