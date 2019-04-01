Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 86,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $26.01 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/droms-strauss-advisors-inc-mo-adv-takes-position-in-schwab-emerging-markets-equity-etf-sche.html.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.