Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Takes $301,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (FNDF)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index accounts for about 0.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,169,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 996,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,963,000. Opes Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Opes Advisors Inc now owns 553,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares during the period. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 451,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $27.58 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

