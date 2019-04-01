DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lessened its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises 1.8% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DowDuPont from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen lowered DowDuPont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

DWDP opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

