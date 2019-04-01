Douglas Evan Godshall Acquires 17,000 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Stock

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Director Douglas Evan Godshall purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,023. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $170.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,884.18% and a negative return on equity of 192.19%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

