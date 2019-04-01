Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 896,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,869. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.5309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/donaldson-capital-management-llc-has-1-04-million-position-in-spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy.html.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.