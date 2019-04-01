Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 146,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,026,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.67. 973,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $12,632,578.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,418.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 157,125 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $26,733,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,205,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,489 shares of company stock valued at $51,945,415 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 1,913 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/donaldson-capital-management-llc-buys-1913-shares-of-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.