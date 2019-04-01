Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,983 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,910. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.98.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.32. 2,867,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,429. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $177.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,983 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/donaldson-capital-management-llc-acquires-2983-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.