DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,248 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $50,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. grace capital boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. grace capital now owns 116,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 842.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 67,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,531,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 128,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

