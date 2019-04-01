Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (TNA) Shares Gap Up to $61.12

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.38, but opened at $61.12. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $62.34, with a volume of 3483762 shares traded.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

