Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,529 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Torchmark worth $49,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 231,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,664,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,870,000 after acquiring an additional 210,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,904,000 after acquiring an additional 155,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,310 shares in the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $649,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $207,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,010 shares of company stock worth $7,612,561. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMK stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. Torchmark Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Torchmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

