Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 579,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $50,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $810.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

