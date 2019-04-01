Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

