Digiwage (WAGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $76,011.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $76,011.00 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00079074 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00040004 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007277 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded up 118.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013133 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 54,570,901 coins and its circulating supply is 46,570,881 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

