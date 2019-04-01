Devro plc (DVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Devro plc (LON:DVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.33 ($2.72).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Get Devro alerts:

LON:DVO traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 196.40 ($2.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,464. Devro has a 1-year low of GBX 150.80 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 234.50 ($3.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.41. The stock has a market cap of $327.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54.

Devro (LON:DVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.10 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 7,500 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £13,875 ($18,130.15).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.