Deutsche Bank AG Has $204.79 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,825 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $204,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total value of $1,961,036.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,890 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,237. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,024.12 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $1,028.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $1.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $818.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $975.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $970.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $932.65.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

