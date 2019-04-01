Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580,864 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.46% of WEC Energy Group worth $536,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,050,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,719 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,361,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,270,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $504,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $79.08 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

