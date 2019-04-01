Deutsche Bank AG Buys 612,311 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,055,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,311 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $350,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.564 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

