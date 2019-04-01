Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.35 Million

Brokerages expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post $79.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $67.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $327.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.40 million to $329.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $368.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 price objective on Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,093. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

