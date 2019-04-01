Delphy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $347,323.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $347,323.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00432721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.01582661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00239750 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007083 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,424,577 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

