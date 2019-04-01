Delizia (DELIZ) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Delizia (CURRENCY:DELIZ) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Delizia has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Delizia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Delizia has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.00 worth of Delizia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00038221 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00002018 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006581 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Delizia Profile

Delizia (DELIZ) is a coin. Delizia’s total supply is 283,519 coins. Delizia’s official website is www.deliziaproject.com . Delizia’s official Twitter account is @DeliziaCoin

Buying and Selling Delizia

Delizia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delizia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delizia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delizia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

