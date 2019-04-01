DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (DGRLY) & Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Financial Analysis

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and Extraction Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $1.90 billion 1.09 $338.04 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.71 $114.57 million ($0.10) -43.70

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Dividends

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Extraction Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 6.55% 0.01% N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 11.11% -2.08% -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DELEK GRP LTD/ADR and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 1 5 5 0 2.36

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 195.19%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Summary

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

