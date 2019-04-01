Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Price Reaches $0.0000 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a total market cap of $27,333.00 and approximately $6,814.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official website is datp.market . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

